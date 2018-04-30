Whimsical indoor/outdoor planters have silly and sweet pet faces.

Need a cat-mom gift for Mother’s Day? Pick up one of Oregon artist Gesine Kratzner’s Blob House Planters, whimsical indoor/outdoor planters with silly and sweet pet faces.

The Pooh Cat Planter (shown) is a standout, with a pensive expression and enough room to hold a large succulent. All of the Blob products are made from a durable poly resin, and the large planters have a drain hole for easy care.

Large and small sizes are available, and there are also versions for dog lovers, as well as Blob Statuary for a little bit of fun sprinkled around the garden.

Starting at $7 at Georgetown Home and Garden (Tukwila) and its store on amazon.com