Plus, local boutiques team up for an epic end-of-summer sale.

Woodland Park Zoo Zoofari: The zoo’s annual member appreciation night includes extended hours, until 7:30 p.m., with free parking after 4:30 p.m., as well as free live music, carousel rides, face painting, games, animal talks and more. Members can bring up to two guests per membership.

Mariners Value Game: Catch a Mariners game for less with a Value Game on Tuesday, Sept. 11, with Bleacher or View Level seats for $15 and Main Level or Terrace Club seats for only $30. The remaining value nights are Sept. 24–27. There will also be a Fan Appreciation Night on Sept. 28 with fireworks and prize giveaways all evening.

Citywide End of Summer Warehouse Sale: Local shops and designers are coming together for a citywide end-of-season sale with discounted clothes, accessories and home goods on Sept. 8–9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Boutiques and designers participating include Baby & Company, Glasswing, Likelihood, Silvae, Standard Goods, Velouria and more. The event will be at the Lovecitylove event space at 1406 E. Pike St. on Capitol Hill.