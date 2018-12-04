Top local cookbooks, kitchen tools and an ultra-fast cold-brew coffee maker.

For the foodie on your holiday, we offer a gift guide.

Ferrum Reserve Chef’s Knife ($100–$120 at Sur La Table). Made in Oregon, these gorgeous knives have reclaimed black walnut handles.

EH Works The Herringbone Apron ($96 at eh-works.com). This Seattle-made apron’s superpower is its generous pockets.

Simplehuman Foam Sensor Pump Gift Set ($100 at simplehuman.com). Get soap on demand with this sleek pump and two soap containers.

“Let’s Stay In” ($28 at booksellers). Seattle-based food writer Ashley Rodriguez provides more than 120 recipes for nourishing those you love.

“Home Cooking with Kate McDermott” ($30 at booksellers). The local pie expert moves into rustic, homey fare for the whole day.

“The Best Cook in the World” ($29 at booksellers). Rick Bragg returns to his family’s story in this food memoir with recipes.

Lodge Heat-Treated Mini Triangle Server ($16 at shop.lodgemfg.com). This cute cast-iron dish fits into small spaces on the table and bakes individual portions.

Cristel Tulipe 8-Piece Saucepan Set ($270 at homedepot.com). The high-performing French brand is now more accessible with this set designed exclusively for The Home Depot.

Riedel Ouverture Tequila Glasses ($59 for four at amazon.com). Reminiscent of champagne flutes, these glasses make a difference in the taste and the enjoyment of sipping tequila.

Millie | Lottie Heirloom Wrap Food Carriers ($40–$56 at millielottie.com). A beautiful way to present a gift or carry food.

Cuisinart Automatic Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($100 at williams-sonoma.com). Get iced coffee in just 45 minutes with this new machine.

La Maison du Chocolat Wellness Gift Box ($34 at lamaisonduchocolat.us). Vegan chocolates that are gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free — and still delicious.

