If you’ve been near a college campus recently, you’ve probably noticed that ’90s style is back. This even holds true in outdoors gear. Case in point: The new North Face Eco Heritage Collection, consisting of two jackets and a vest inspired by classics from the decade of grunge and scrunchies.

The Eco Nuptse Jacket ($249) and Vest ($179) and the Eco Mountain Jacket ($279) have been updated, though, for modern times. The North Face has swapped nylon material for 100% recycled fabrics and, in the Nuptse line, 600-fill recycled goose down. The Eco Mountain Jacket also has a slightly slimmer shape and a horizontal pocket rather than the original slash pocket.

All of the pieces are available for men and women in multiple color options. The eco-friendly line is available exclusively at REI as part of it’s Rewind Nature pop-up with The North Face. The pop-up also features retro-inspired sweatshirts, flannels, beanies, backpacks and pullovers appropriate for fall outdoor adventures in the city or on the trails.