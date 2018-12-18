Gifts that will be welcomed by the car enthusiast — or any driver — on your list.

Most of us have cars, so buying Christmas gifts that are automobile-related makes good sense.

Here are some gifts that will be welcomed by the car enthusiast — or any driver — on your list.

iClever Bluetooth Car Receiver ($26 at amazon.com). For car stereos that don’t have Bluetooth, this receiver lets you stream music and make hands-free calls. You mount the receiver/microphone controller on your dash, and the sound for calls and music is very good. It comes with a 12-volt power supply with three USB ports.

Thinkware F70 Full HD 1080P Dash Cam ($110 at thinkware.com and amazon .com). This dash cam keeps watch over where you go and what happens to your car. It is incredibly handy to have if you ever get into an accident. Having a video record will make things much easier to sort out. This is a small, lipstick-shaped camera without a screen that stays out of your way.

Amazon Echo Auto ($25 with pre-order at amazon .com). This is Alexa for your car. You connect the Echo Auto to your phone through the Alexa app. It has eight microphones so it can hear your spoken commands over the car stereo. And it connects to your stereo so you can make calls, ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes or control your connected home.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount ($20 at amazon.com). This car mount for your smartphone fits in the CD slot on your car’s dashboard. The mount tightens into the slot, and it is easy to move from car to car. The mount has a one-touch mount and release mechanism.

GG Bailey All Weather Textile Car Mats (starting at $99 at ggbailey.com). Every car needs good mats to keep the interior clean. These are custom fit for your ride, and they look great. They grab dirt and debris before it gets to your car’s carpet, and are available in beige or charcoal.

StaySafe Buddie LED Emergency Roadside Flashing Warning Lights ($20 for a three-pack at amazon.com). Remember those old roadside flares that looked like a stick of dynamite and burned like a torch? These days, you can get LED warning lights that are bright and durable and won’t burn you. Keep the AAA-battery-powered lights in your trunk to warn others if you have a roadside emergency.

VIAIR 78P Portable Compressor ($46 at walmart.com). With more cars not having spare tires, keeping a portable compressor in the trunk is a necessity. Unless your tire is seriously damaged, a pump like this will help get you down the road for help. It has a built-in light and pressure gauge, and can inflate tires up to 225/60/R18. It plugs into your car’s 12-volt power port.