Get a slice of Original cheese pizza for just 69 cents at Pagliacci on Tuesday, June 4, as the local pizza chain celebrates its 40th anniversary with slices priced at 1979 levels.

A slice of Extra Pepperoni or Hawaiian will be 79 cents and a slice of AGOG Primo will be 97 cents. The deal is available at any Pagliacci location that sells slices, except on the UW campus. There’s a limit of two slices per person, per transaction.

Mayor Jenny Durkan has also declared June 4 to be Pagliacci Pizza Day in Seattle in honor of the anniversary.