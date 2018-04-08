Spring’s seemingly endless showers can make you feel unkempt and even a little frumpy.

But it is possible to look cute and stay dry on rainy days. To prove it, we’ve rounded up the best gear and accessories to help you ward off wet weather in style.

Hunter for Target Large Backpack ($40 at target.com). Target’s limited-edition collection with the upscale raingear maker Hunter launches Saturday — and you should be sure to act fast for best selection. This waterproof backpack is a standout among the strong range of offerings, and will come in handy in Seattle weather year-round.

Western Chief Kids Sneaker Rain Boots ($30 at shop.westernchief.com). Add some cute factor to the kids’ rain boot lineup with these locally designed boots with white laces and printed stitching. Big handles make them easy to pull on.

Shedrain Auto Open Clean Bubble Umbrella ($35 at shedrain.com). Seattleites are not used to dodging oversized umbrellas. Keep the peace with your fellow pedestrians by using this compact bubble umbrella out of Portland that won’t poke an eye out.

Filson Swiftwater Rainshell Jacket ($195). The local outdoors experts continue their expansion into technical gear with this new shell that’s completely waterproof, breathable and packable.

Vero Moda Waterproof Rain Coat ($72 at us.asos.com). This lightweight slicker in millennial pink can be layered over a sweater or jean jacket on cool spring days.

Stutterheim Chelsea Rainwalker ($145 at stutterheim.com). Known for cool, modern raincoats, Stutterheim recently released a Chelsea-style rain boot that is equally sleek and chic. Available for men and women, they come in black with a choice of a red, white or gray lug sole.

ShopNW staff contributed to this story.