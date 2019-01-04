Athletic gear that will get you through your morning run or post-work trip to the gym.

A new year provides a fresh start and renewed inspiration to reach your fitness goals. And, if that’s not enough, fresh athletic gear can help inspire some action, as well.

Sometimes it’s the little things that matter most. These fitness accessories go the extra mile to get you through that morning run or post-work trip to the gym.

Oiselle Rundies ($70 at Oiselle, U District, and oiselle.com). Stow an extra dose of inspiration underneath it all. This set of cute, locally designed day-of-the-week undies correspond to your training routine (easy 6, race, rest, etc.). And the sporty drawers are comfy and wicking in 100 percent cotton.

Rumi X Headband ($8.40–$12 at rumixfeelgood.com). Keep hair out of your eyes and sweat off your brow with these stretchy, two-inch headbands made from recycled plastic bottles, coffee grounds and water-based ink dyes. Five colorful, reversible designs jazz up your look.

Brooks Running Dash Gloves ($23 at Brooks Trailhead, Wallingford, and brooksrunning.com). Keep your hands warm when you’re on the run. These locally designed running gloves are lightweight, unisex and just what you need for cold-weather runs (or dog walks or bus rides). Available in four colors.

Showers Pass Crosspoint Lightweight Waterproof Socks ($35 at REI). Nothing puts a damper on an outdoor workout like soggy socks. But Portland cycling-gear company Showers Pass has a solution: Waterproof (really!), breathable socks with a moisture-wicking, antibacterial lining.

Grantwood Technology TuneBand ($22 at amazon.com). Dubbed the best iPhone 7 and 8 running band by Wirecutter (which tested 26 armbands and waist packs), this comfortable and cost-effective armband includes a silicone skin case, two elastic Velcro straps and two screen protectors.