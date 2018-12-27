Fun, low-key finds to wear, drink and eat at a New Year's Eve party.

Whether you’re hosting or attending a bubbly soirée this New Year’s Eve, there are a few necessities you’ll want to have on hand: something festive to drink and eat, an accessory with flair and a fun way to pass the time as you honor time’s passing. In a group of five or 50, these picks will add to the party vibe.

Rebekah J. Designs Kettle (Stone) Earrings ($68 at Velouria, Pioneer Square, and rebekahjdesigns.com). Dress up a casual ensemble for an end of year shindig with these Seattle-designed dangles that add just the right amount of bling. They’re available in five different color stones so you can find your perfect look.

Long Shadows 2017 Julia’s Dazzle Rosé ($18 at QFC and longshadows.com). Bring along a bottle of this award-winning rosé to share among your fellow revelers. Harvested from vineyards in the Columbia Valley, this varietal combines flavors of strawberry, melon and orange blossom, and finishes dry and crisp.

RBT Cocktail Shaker ($50 at williams-sonoma.com). Show your hosts some appreciation with a gift that’s both sleek and serviceable. Designed in Seattle, this shaker has all the bells and whistles in a handsome design, and can be used to mix together a party cocktail — or a much-needed bloody mary the morning after.

Silver Linings Games Sway: A Game of Debate and Silver Linings ($30 at swaygame.com and amazon.com). End the year on a positive note that the whole gang can get into. Created in Seattle, this entertaining card game combines playful challenges and topics to debate, all with the aim of finding the bright side to any event or invention.

Deep Sea Sugar and Salt Cakes (starting at $45 at Deep Sea Sugar & Salt, Georgetown; more information at deepseasugarandsalt.com). Serving cake at the stroke of midnight is a delectable tradition in many parts of the world. Add the ritual to your party with cake flavor such as Cranberry Ricotta or PNW Chocolate (with a hint of Douglas fir) from this lauded local cake shop.