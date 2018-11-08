There's no need to buy new outfits for upcoming holiday parties. Just pop on one of these festive finds.

By
Special to Explore

Prefer to spend your money on gifts rather than holiday-party clothes for yourself? Wear what you own and add a fresh pop of fun with one of these festive accessories.

Young Frank Ellsworth Earrings ($72 at Prism, Ballard, and prismseattle.com). These are not your grandmother’s Christmas earrings. These sculptural pieces resemble a leaf — or a Christmas tree — and are gold plated with gold-fill posts.

Sock It to Me Santa Gnome Socks ($11.50 at sockittome.com). Add fun and holiday spirit to a classy suit with these fun socks, designed in Portland. The Santa Gnome print is also available on women’s and kid’s sock styles.

J.Crew Sadie Boots in Glitter ($178 at jcrew.com). Glitter makes any occasion more festive. These boots will elevate any outfit you throw together, and a stacked heel and soft leather lining make them comfortable all night long.

Topman Tinsel Bowtie ($23 at topman.com). This tinsel-covered bow tie will add a little spark of fun to any holiday outfit, from ugly-sweater-themed to black tie.

Birdies The Heron Slippers ($140 at birdiesslippers.com). Look classy and feel comfy at events from Hanukkah through New Year’s in these navy velvet slipper-shoes with celestial details. A rubber sole provides traction, and a memory foam insole adds extra cushioning as you walk from event to event or dance the night away.

Olivia Hall