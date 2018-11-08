There's no need to buy new outfits for upcoming holiday parties. Just pop on one of these festive finds.

Prefer to spend your money on gifts rather than holiday-party clothes for yourself? Wear what you own and add a fresh pop of fun with one of these festive accessories.

Young Frank Ellsworth Earrings ($72 at Prism, Ballard, and prismseattle.com). These are not your grandmother’s Christmas earrings. These sculptural pieces resemble a leaf — or a Christmas tree — and are gold plated with gold-fill posts.

Sock It to Me Santa Gnome Socks ($11.50 at sockittome.com). Add fun and holiday spirit to a classy suit with these fun socks, designed in Portland. The Santa Gnome print is also available on women’s and kid’s sock styles.

J.Crew Sadie Boots in Glitter ($178 at jcrew.com). Glitter makes any occasion more festive. These boots will elevate any outfit you throw together, and a stacked heel and soft leather lining make them comfortable all night long.

Topman Tinsel Bowtie ($23 at topman.com). This tinsel-covered bow tie will add a little spark of fun to any holiday outfit, from ugly-sweater-themed to black tie.

Birdies The Heron Slippers ($140 at birdiesslippers.com). Look classy and feel comfy at events from Hanukkah through New Year’s in these navy velvet slipper-shoes with celestial details. A rubber sole provides traction, and a memory foam insole adds extra cushioning as you walk from event to event or dance the night away.