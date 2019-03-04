Protect your deliveries, home and car with high-tech devices you can control from your phone.

Seattle has one of the highest rates of property crime among major U.S. cities, with car prowls and package theft serving as major frustrations for residents.

It’s not a problem unique to Seattle, and technology is rolling to to try to help with the problem — because those Amazon deliveries aren’t slowing down.

These smart devices can help make your home security a bit more robust without a lot of hassle.

Anker EufyCam Wireless Home Security Camera System ($499 at walmart.com). This new smart home security system, which includes two all-weather cameras, is powered by Anker’s battery technology, so it runs for a year before it needs recharging. It provides high-definition video with night-vision, and records to a 16GB microSD card, so there are no monthly fees for cloud storage. An app allows you to live-stream video, as well as activate two-way audio to speak with someone at the door or holler at a stranger in the yard.

Tapplock One+ ($99 at tapplock.com). Combo locks can be a pain to unlock — resulting in sheds or gates being left unsecured much of the time. Eliminate the hassle with this lock that uses a fingerprint to open. Up to 500 fingerprints can be stored per lock, and it can also be opened from afar via an app.

BoxLock ($129 at getboxlock.com). Been hit by porch pirates one too many times? This smart lock is connected to the major shipping companies, who can open it with a scan of your package. You even get notified via the BoxLock app that the delivery was completed.

Owl Car Cam ($349 at amazon.com). Car prowls and thefts account for nearly half of Seattle property crime. The Owl Cam goes beyond what a typical dash camera does, recording inside the car as well as out. It records well at night, has an automatic flood-light and pulsing security light to scare away thieves, and sends video to your phone when it senses events such as bumps or bashes.

Ring Floodlight ($50–$70 at shop.ring.com). Ring, known for DIY home-security devices such as video doorbells and security cameras, has added this smart outdoor flood light with motion sensors. It can be controlled with Alexa voice commands and, with the Ring Bridge, can trigger your Ring cameras or send you alerts if activated. Hardwired and battery-powered options are available.

