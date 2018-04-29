Five stores, and a find from each, to get you inspired to shop small this week.

It’s National Small Business Week, and while there are countless local indie shops and makers to support, it’s nice to have a starting point.

Here are five stores, and a find from each, to get you inspired to get out and shop small this week.

Ampersand As Apostrophe OG Duffle ($495) at Flora and Henri (Pioneer Square). Flora and Henri’s gorgeous space is filled with heritage finds for your home and wardrobe, including this luxe leather duffel with nylon accents and matte-black hardware.

Queen of Cups Cups Candle ($32) at Moorea Seal (downtown). Get witchy with this tarot-themed candle that’s made in Portland with real sage and lavender embedded in soy wax. Moorea Seal also has celestial jewelry, crystals and zodiac-themed décor to round out your altar.

“How to Taste” ($23) at Elliot Bay Book Company (Capitol Hill). Swing by the inviting indie bookstore to pick up this instructional guide/cookbook by Seattle chef and cooking instructor Becky Selengut. You’ll never salt your food the same way again.

Fruitsuper Plant Sticks ($32 for three) at Join Shop (South Lake Union). Filled with chic indie finds, it’s hard to leave Join Shop without a new handmade vase or letterpress card. Fresh to the shop is this Seattle-made set of brass plant sticks that will support delicate saplings or just add interest to your favorite cactus or vine.

The Great PNW Franklin Tee ($28) at Hammer + Awl (Madrona). Sport your Northwest pride in this super-soft tee out of Spokane from Hammer + Awl’s collection of the best clothes, bags, leather goods and general necessities for the Seattle man.