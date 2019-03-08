It must be spring! The REI dividends are in the mail! Spend them on new gear for getting back outdoors.

One of the harbingers of spring — the REI Member Dividend — is arriving in mailboxes. If you’re itching to pick up some new outdoor gear, there are plenty of great new items to add to your hiking and camping kits. Here are a few of our favorites.

The North Face Dolomite One Sleeping Bag ($140–$160). This clever system has interchangeable layers so you can use it comfortably in a range of temperatures. Early season camping? Use both layers of insulation for temps down to 15 degrees. Once July comes, leave one or two of the layers at home for a lighter pack.

Yeti REI Member Exclusive Rambler Mug ($25). Show off your co-op membership pride with this 14-ounce, lidded Yeti mug. It’s cool looking, yes, but the double-walled vacuum insulation will also keep your coffee hot no matter how chilly the morning.

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoes ($150). Lightweight and sleek enough for city wear, these trail shoes out of Portland were inspired by the demanding terrain of the Pacific Crest Trail. A reinforced heel provides extra support, while the Vibram outsoles add tons of grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Outdoor Research Interstellar Rain Jacket ($299). Don’t head out on any trip without a trusted rain shell. This locally designed option is practically perfect, with stretch for mobility and a mix of weather protection and breathability.

Patagonia Planing Roll Top Pack ($129). Don’t let spring rain scare you away from the outdoors. This waterproof pack has a roll top to keep out rain and a slick lining that can be turned inside out for easy cleaning. An exterior mesh pocket holds wet items and lets them drain and dry out. Cushy shoulder straps and a padded back panel provide all-day comfort.

