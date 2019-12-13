Pay the holiday spirit forward by making sure your gift gives back — to the community or to a cause that is meaningful to you and your gift recipient. Being deliberate and mindful with your purchases makes your dollars count and extends the impact of your gift long past Christmas Day.

These local gift ideas each contribute to something bigger.

Apple State Vinegar. Shrub Farm just released this organic, raw apple cider vinegar, made in Bellingham from 100% Washington apples harvested from the Yakima Valley to Okanogan County. Pure and undiluted, with 6% acidity, it’s stronger than store brands and makes elegant cocktails, tonics and salad dressings. But look closer — the bottle, design by Bellingham artist Chris Moench, is also a prayer wheel for orcas. Six percent of profits help preserve and restore clean ocean habitats through nonprofit partners The SeaDoc Society, Puget SoundKeeper and SR3 Sealife Response Rehab and Research, making it a thoughtful gift for your marine-loving friends. $8 at Made in Washington, La Pasta (Queen Anne and Wedgewood) and applestatevinegar.com

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. This fair-trade, organic coffee fuels a great cause, with 20% of profits supporting animal rescue and welfare organizations. Purchases to date have transferred 2,000 dogs to no-kill organizations and paid for 1.5 million shelter meals, 3,000 toys, 2,000 vaccines, 500 spay/neuter procedures and 15,500 microchips. The 100% Arabica beans are small batch roasted in blends such as Rescue Roast, Morning Walk, Good Boy and Paper and Slippers. Seattle purchases benefit local shelters. $15 at Alair (West Seattle) and groundsandhoundscoffee.com

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets Chocolate Snowflakes. A glass jar filled with shimmering chocolate snowflake wafers makes a delicious gift in dark chocolate infused with pure peppermint oil or milk chocolate with orange oil. Dolcetta Artisan Sweets’ chocolates are crafted by hand in small batches in Seattle using European couverture chocolate with premium fresh ingredients. Five percent of sales go to Food Lifeline in support of our neighbors in need, which makes it even sweeter. $15 at The Handmade Showroom (Pacific Place, downtown) and dolcetta-sweets.com

You Are Beautiful Stickers. A little stocking stuffer with big impact, this pack of 20 shiny silver stickers spreads joy with a simple message: “You are beautiful.” More than 6 million stickers in 100 languages have been shared since 2002, inspiring confidence, self-acceptance and motivation. The uplifting message can be mailed to friends near and far or handed out to strangers for a positive start to a new year. $5 at Alair (West Seattle) and you-are-beautiful.com

Refugee Artisan Initiative Fabric Flower Necklaces. Give jewelry that makes a statement in more ways than one. Each of these recycled-fabric flower necklaces is unique, made by local refugee women. The artisans are trained by Seattle nonprofit Refugee Artisan Initiative, and 100% of profits go back to the women to help them make a living wage in the U.S. The first group of immigrants to craft these necklaces were from Bhutan, and were based in Tukwila and Everett. $29–$35 at Kobo (International District), Wing Luke Museum Store (International District) and refugeesarts.org