The best companion for hot weather is a cool drink. These local favorites, all available in cans, are perfect for toting to backyard barbecues, on camping trips or wherever the summer takes you.

Hazy is still hot, so if you’re going to crack open a cold one, make it Fremont Brewing’s Head Full of Dynamite v.11 ($4 a can at the Fremont Brewing Urban Beer Garden and Malt & Vine, Redmond), the latest in the brewery’s series of hazy IPAs. With its floral, barely bitter taste and spectacularly designed can, your friends are sure to be impressed.

For daytime drinking, opt for something lighter, such as San Juan Island Brewing Co.’s Yachter’s Daughter Helles Lager ($3.75 a can at Chuck’s Hop Shop locations), a malty Bavarian beer brewed in Friday Harbor, Washington, that brings a taste of the San Juan Islands home.

Cider fans can make a sweet escape — even if they’re not leaving the house — with Seattle Cider Co.’s Pineapple Agave Hard Cider ($11 for four cans at Total Wine locations). The seasonal, small-batch, pineapple-infused cider combines a soft tartness with subtle sweetness to create a drink that screams “summer.”

Wine fans need not suffer (or risk glass) on beach and camping trips any longer. More and more quality wineries now offer their best varietals in cans. Charles Smith’s affordable and drinkable House Wine Rose ($5 a can at grocery stores) features ripe strawberry and citrus flavors that pair perfectly with long days in the sun.

If you’re watching calories but want a mixer with a little more heft than sparkling water, check out Seattle’s Dry Soda Company’s Dry Zero Sugar Island Fruit Soda ($6 for six cans at QFC locations), which uses organic stevia leaf extract rather than artificial sweeteners and adds tropical flavor to any cocktail.