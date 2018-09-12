All designed and made locally, these accessories are the perfect finishing touch to an outfit.

Accessories complete an outfit and are a great way to try trends without a huge commitment. And when you have to dress for nasty weather (yes, winter is coming) it’s important to add a little fun to your practical clothing.

These standout, locally made accessories are sure to brighten up your look.

Hemleva Plant Lady is the New Cat Lady Pin ($12 at hemleva.com). Truer words have never been spoken — or put on an enamel pin. The folks at Hemleva know their way around a greenhouse, but these air-plant experts are more than just green thumbs. They also carry a variety of fun, plant-inspired enamel pins in their online shop.

Oddfellows Round Storager Bag ($40 at oddfellowsmade.com). Handmade on Bainbridge Island by a mother-daughter operation, this handy round bag is custom-made to order from durable marine canvas with leather straps. Use it around the house to store gardening tools or paintbrushes, or take it with you for a quick trip to the farmers market.

Ways to support local makers Bellevue Fashion Week Independent Designer Runway Show: Tickets for the Sept. 20 show are $75 at fashionweekbellevue.com. MadeHere Seattle: The store featuring local makers is now open at 115 S. Jackson St. in Pioneer Square. Handmade Showroom: Featuring makers from the Pacific Northwest, the shop recently expanded into a first-floor space at Pacific Place mall.

Baleen Astir Earrings Nº 3 ($58 at Baleen, Ballard, and shopbaleen.com). Locally designed and made, these gold-plated earrings are inspired by midcentury modern mobiles a la Alexander Calder: It’s art for your earlobes.

Faris Ovo Pendant ($265–$396 at farisfaris.com). The perfect statement necklace for someone who doesn’t want to look like she’s trying too hard, this Seattle-made pendant has a bronze chain with either a deep red carnelian stone or green malachite stone.

Mountain Fox Goods Neah Cardholder ($50 at MadeHere Seattle and madehereonline.com). Made by hand on Capitol Hill, this soft leather, cardholder-style wallet has three sleeves to keep you organized and streamlined. Three shades, from light to black, are available.