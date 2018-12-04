Paper cards are back in style thanks to local artisans adding a handmade touch to their work.

Think holiday cards are passé? Think again. The tradition of paper cards is alive and well, supported by a resurgence of artisan-crafted cards with a little kick. Here are some of our locally designed favorites.

Sad Shop Best Holiday Wishes From Our Dystopian Future Card ($5 at sadshop.co). Don’t hide your feelings about the demise of modern civilization — celebrate them with this holiday card that will help your best friends smile through the pain.

Yardia Evergreen State Holiday Card ($5 each or $25 for six at yardia.co). Celebrate the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with this gorgeous greeting card that features an array of evergreens native to the area on (natch) recycled card stock.

Apartment on Belmont Happy Holidays Card ($5 each or $20 for eight at apartmentonbelmont.com). Give your favorite rock ’n’ roller this card that’s a vintage-inspired ode to vinyl, with just a touch of holiday magic.

Pike Street Press Tree Wagon Card ($7 for one or $28 for 10 at pike-street-press.myshopify.com). Printed on an antique printing press, this Christmas card is artisanal perfection. Hauling your tree home never looked so cute.

Dahlia Press Oy To the World Card ($5.50 at dahliapress.com). Celebrate the season of Hanukkah with this letterpress-printed declaration of unity.