Does the idea of fighting crowds for a drink or glimpse of fireworks sound like the last way you’d like to welcome a new year? No problem. Kick back with your nearest and dearest (or by yourself in the sweet, sweet quiet) and watch the ball drop from the comfort of your couch. These five finds will make a chill evening at home into a festive little event.

14 Hands Brut ($15 at Total Wine and More). As the Space Needle lights up on your home television screen, pop open these bright and festive bubbles, featuring floral and citrus notes and sourced from the Columbia Valley.

Buki Blanket ($198 at Buki, downtown, and bukibrand.com). Wrap up on the sofa with Seattle-based Buki’s luxuriously soft blanket. Thermoregulated to keep you nice and cozy, the blanket is machine washable — not that you’d ever spill crumbs!

Michou Deli Bambaloni ($2 each or $24 for 12 at Michou Deli, downtown; more information at michoudeli.com). Save your vegetables for 2019 and bring this year to a sweet close with bambalonis — a scrumptious Tunisian fried donut finished with sugar. Grab a dozen to go to share (or not) from Michou’s bountiful deli, nestled in Pike Place Market.

Kikkerland Design Elephant Corkscrew ($14 at Madewell and kikkerland.com). Uncork the evening’s libations with this whimsical beechwood and stainless steel opener by design-savvy firm Kikkerland.

Eddie Bauer Women’s Shearling Boot Slipper (on sale for $60 at Eddie Bauer and eddiebauer.com). Sing “Auld Lang Syne” from the comfort of your couch in these relaxed and snuggly suede and shearling slippers from Seattle’s Eddie Bauer.