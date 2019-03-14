As the winter coats go back in the closet, dress up your basics with some spring-inspired accessories.

Shed those puffy coats and take your look to the next level with accessories that add a little pep to your spring awakening. These versatile, high-quality pieces channel the Northwest vibe and are up for any weather.

Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry 14K Gold Initial Earring ($75 each at valeriemadison.com). Seattle jewelry designer Valerie Madison offers a personalized and sustainable take on simple gold studs. Choose the letters that have meaning to you, crafted from 14-karat, SCS-certified recycled yellow, white or rose gold.

Atelier de L’Armee Collectables Pack ($445 at Division Road, Inc., Pioneer Square, and divisionroadinc.com). Handmade in Seattle, this rugged, limited-edition bag packs in style and function. Made from reclaimed canvas from a Swiss Army truck tent and natural un-dyed leather, it both tells a story and totes your gear. A fully bonded nylon lining, interior and exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve and water-tight roll-top add to the utility.

Marimekko Fiore Piene Unikko Scarf ($165 at Pirkko, downtown, and pirkko.com). Make your work wardrobe bloom with this iconic Marimekko floral-patterned scarf. The soft, sheer wool and ample length are sure to add cheer on partially cloudy days.

Pendleton National Park Stripe Crew Socks ($12.50 at pendleton-usa.com). Support a good cause while putting your best foot forward. Each sale of these soft, cushioned socks benefits the National Park Foundation — and your wardrobe. Pick from 11 parks (including Olympic and Rainier) with different color combinations.

Wood & Faulk Men’s Cotton Knit Beanie ($36 at Sharply, Capitol Hill, and shopsharply.com). Wear it for warmth or wear it for style. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these soft, comfy beanies out of Portland, available in three colors.