The craft-beer craze has never been more accessible, with a neighborhood brewery seemingly around every corner. Here are four ways to bring the fun home.

The drink

Boundary Bay Citraweisse ($10 per six-pack at New Seasons Market). Keep the summer vibes rolling with this Bellingham brewer’s seasonal citrus, kettle-soured pour. Light-bodied with a kiss of wheat malt haze, it’s super drinkable — and the colorblock can is pure Instagram fodder.

The tool

GrowlerWerks Pressurized Growler 64-Ounce uKeg ($149 at crateandbarrel.com). Take your growler game to the next level with this personal keg out of Portland. It’s insulated and pressurized to keep your favorite brew fresh for up to two weeks, and its industrial-chic looks are hard to beat.

The vessel

Alchemy Goods Highline 6-Pack Holder ($55 at alchemygoods.com). Heading out to a barbecue? Tote your bottles or cans in eco-friendly style with this locally made, insulated carrier made with upcycled denim, bicycle inner tubes and nylon. Bonus: It comes with straps that allow you to attach it to your bike.

The add-on

33 Books Co. Hop Exploration Kit ($75 at 33books.com). Hop lovers: This one’s for you. This beer-tasting set out of Portland features four varieties of hop concentrate — just add a couple drops to a neutral lager and see how they affect the flavor. Or travel with them to up the hoppiness of bland beers. The set also includes two 4-ounce glasses, two beer-tasting journals and a pen so you can record your favorite combos.