Floodlights are fairly common in today’s homes — and common in the lighting aisle, too, where you’ll find a whole host of new, efficient LED options.

LEDs aren’t hard to find — even most grocery stores sell them at this point. But which one should you go with when it’s time to buy new bulbs? These are the top four LED floodlights that CNET has tested and reviewed to date.

Cree BR30 Floodlight LED (2019)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: Cree’s newest LED floodlight is brighter than advertised and more efficient than just about every other BR30-shaped LED that we’ve tested. It didn’t flicker or buzz in any of our dimming tests, it aced our heat build-up tests and it comes with a category-leading 10-year warranty.

The bad: Despite claiming a high color-rendering score, Cree’s bulbs didn’t make colors look noticeably better in our tests. The bulb also wouldn’t dim much lower than 10 percent at minimum settings, which is a little high.

Advertising

The cost: $9.97 MSRP

The bottom line: This is a best-in-class LED floodlight that’s priced like a bargain bulb. Put it right at the top of your list if you’re in need of new lights.

Philips 65W Replacement BR30 Floodlight LED with Warm Glow Dimming (2019)

CNET rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

The good: The newest floodlight LED from Philips is affordable, bright, efficient and better than other bulbs at holding off heat, and now it comes with a 10-year warranty. It didn’t flicker or buzz on any of our test switches.

The bad: The bulb isn’t as bright at max settings if you use it with a dimmer switch, which undercuts some of its selling points. It also won’t do much to help the colors in your home pop.

Advertising

The cost: $13.45 (three-pack)

The bottom line: This bulb is one of the best values in the lighting aisle, and a great choice if your home has lots of floodlights overhead that need replacing.

GE Basic 65W Equivalent BR30 Floodlight LED

CNET rating: 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

The good: At less than $3 each, GE’s cheapest dimmable LED floodlight passed all of our tests, including surprisingly strong performance on dimmer switches.

The bad: The bulb’s two-year warranty is a lot shorter than most competitors, some of which were also brighter and more efficient. It’s also only available in a six-pack, which might be more than some shoppers need.

The cost: $16.98 (six-pack)

The bottom line: Though nothing fancy, this is a very decent LED light bulb that does a great job on dimmer switches, and an absolute steal if you need new floodlights throughout your home.

GE Reveal HD 65W Replacement BR30 Floodlight LED (2019)

CNET rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

The good: The newest GE Reveal floodlight LED will boost the color quality in your home without compromising on brightness or efficiency. It’s also a little less expensive than previous generations of the bulb.

The bad: The bulb gives off a faint buzz at medium settings on dimmer switches, and only dimmed down to an average minimum of 11 percent, which is slightly too bright.

The cost: $12.98 (two-pack)

The bottom line: This BR30-shaped floodlight bulb is an easy upgrade pick for spots in your home that would benefit from better-looking colors, but consider waiting for a better alternative if you use dimmer switches.