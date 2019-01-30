Be prepared for the harder parts of mass-transit commuting with these little life savers.

With the Seattle Squeeze in full effect, you may be increasing your time on mass-transit (or dealing with more passengers on your regular route). With that convenience also comes delays, packed, steamy buses and your seat-mate sniffling next to you. Be prepared for the harder parts of mass-transit commuting with these little life savers.

Nuun Immunity ($7 for 10 tablets at nuunlife.com). Does it seem everyone around you on mass transit is coughing? Pop one of these locally developed tabs into your water bottle for a boost of vitamins, herbs, zinc and electrolytes.

Ursa Major 4-in-1 Essential Face Wipes ($24 for 20 at ursamajorvt.com). Toss a couple of these individually wrapped, all-natural wipes into your bag and you’ll be prepared to freshen up after a bike commute — or after putting your hand in some mystery goo on the bus.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ($130–$250 at amazon.com). Always have reading material on hand with this lightweight e-reader that is now waterproof, just in case someone shakes their umbrella out on your lap.