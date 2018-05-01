Great finds and experience gifts from Seattle makers and beyond.

Along with the flowers and sweet sentiments of a lovely card, pick up a Mother’s Day gift that will really speak to your mom on May 13.

Here are 15 unique ideas for moms who are into fashion, staying active and eating well.

Fab mom

Andieanderin Neckties ($44–$64 at andieanderin.com). This new Seattle-based line of silk neckties is inspired by famous women — including a Queen of Media version, festooned with tiny Oprah faces. It’s a chic and practical gift that she can wear as a pussy bow or a necktie, or tie in her hair or around a purse strap.

Sézane Léa Genuine Calf Hair Bootie ($230 at Nordstrom). Upgrade her spring booties with this classic pair from Sézane, a French line newly available at Nordstrom. The simple lines play beautifully with the fashion-forward print for an accent that will enhance any outfit.

Rosanna Inc. Azure Medium Canister ($26 at rosannainc.com). She can store her treasures or display flowers in this Marimekko-esque canister from the Seattle gift experts. A bamboo top pairs with a porcelain base for a fun and elegant piece.

Kimberly Baker Serpent Necklace ($385 at kimberlybaker.com). Have a hip mom? She’ll love this Seattle-made, on-trend chunky necklace that features mixed metals and a touch of female empowerment.

Cedarbrook Lodge Spa Lemon Ginger Body Polish and Massage ($155–$165 at cedarbrooklodge.com). Treat Mom to a day at the spa at SeaTac’s delightful oasis of calm. A body polish treatment will leave her with silky smooth skin (try it in the Vichy wet room for a truly unique experience) and a massage will melt her stresses away.

Fit mom

Suga Yoga Mat ($64–$84 at sugamats.com). She can do her downward dog in eco-friendly style with this new yoga mat made entirely from recycled wetsuits, diverting non-biodegradable neoprene from landfills, and creating a cool and antimicrobial mat.

Danner Mountain 600 EnduroWeave Boots ($160 at REI or danner.com). Lighten her load on spring hikes with Danner’s newest boot — a mix of the ultra-sturdy, ultra-grippy sole that the Portland company is known for, with a carbon-washed woven textile upper that cuts the weight and adds breathability. It’s available in three colors (and for men, too).

Polar x Pendleton Towel Poncho ($120 at polarstuff.com). The collaboration between two Oregon companies on this lovely and versatile poncho means Mom will never be without something to throw on post-surfing, or swimming, or chasing the kids through the sprinkler.

MiiR 20oz Empowerful Bottle ($40 at MiiR Flagship, Wallingford, and miir.com). At the campground, on the trail or at the office, she’ll be reminded that you see her strength with this locally designed stainless steel bottle celebrating women’s achievements.

REI Adventures San Juan Islands Women’s Weekend ($799 for members at rei.com/adventures). Have an epic girls’ trip on this three-day adventure that includes sea kayaking, hiking, camping on the beach and gourmet meals — cooked by someone else — all led by female guides.

Foodie mom

Finex Cast Iron Dutch Oven ($300 at finexusa.com). The latest heritage piece from Portland’s cast-iron specialists is this gorgeous 5-quart Dutch oven with a table-ready octagonal shape and quick-cooling spring handles. It will be the center of family meals for generations.

Nordic Ware Heritage Gold Bundt Pan ($30 at Sur La Table). Whether she’s a Pinterest master or wannabe, she’ll love this pan that makes a striking swirled bundt that’s a showstopper — but that’s also deceptively easy thanks to the pan’s even baking and nonstick coating for easy release.

Theo Chocolate Mother’s Day Box ($18 at Theo Chocolate, Fremont, and theochocolate.com). Give Mom a sweet treat with a little more excitement with the local chocolate maker’s eight-piece collection of confections that includes flavors such as White Chocolate Rose with Raspberry Honeycomb, Tart Cherry and Pistachio Nougat, Black Currant Pate de Fruit, and Lemon Ganache. Follow Theo on Instagram for a chance to score a personalized box for Mom.

Pinky Up Tea Presley Tea Kettle in Rose Gold ($46 at pinkyuptea.com). Pretty and practical, this teapot, from Seattle’s Pinky Up Tea company, will look great on the stovetop and keep her caffeinated all day long.

The Pantry Gift Certificate (any amount at thepantryseattle.com). Whether you want to bond over knife skills and sauce techniques, or you just want to eat in a lovely, light-filled space, a visit to The Pantry in Ballard is in order. Give Mom a gift certificate for a cooking class (averaging $90) or spring for one of the monthly dinners ($100–$125), where the cooking is done for you.