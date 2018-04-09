Start primping your patio, deck or sliver of grass for the summer splendor to come.

After a few sunny spring days, it’s hard to stay out of the garden.

While it’s still too early for most seeds and starts, you can start primping your patio, deck or sliver of grass for the summer splendor to come. Here are some finds to accent and enhance your garden surrounds.

Foundations

Bend Bunny Lounge: Special Edition ($384 at bendgoods.com). Create a comfy focal point with this galvanized iron chair, powder-coated in one of eight limited-edition colors. It’s dreamy to look at and sit in on a sunny summer day.

Ikea Sommar 2018 Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($10). Polish your space with this vibrant striped runner that’s water resistant — just hose it down if it gets muddy or mustardy.

Fermob Croisette Bench ($960) and Armchair ($619.50, both at lumens.com). Pair a pop of sunny yellow color with a classic French rattan style for outdoor furniture that is both timeless and modern. Built for durability, the pieces combine synthetic woven fiber with a powder-coated aluminum frame, and are treated for use in high-humidity areas. White and black also available.

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit ($300 at REI). Light up a better outdoor fire with this sleek stainless steel fire pit that truly minimizes smoke for happy friends — and neighbors. REI members can get 20 percent off the Bonfire through Monday with code MEMPERKS at checkout.

Little touches

Schoolhouse Electric German Boot Brush ($68 at schoolhouse.com). Spring can be one of the muddiest times of year. Mitigate how much gets inside with this elegant, German-made boot brush from the hip Portland home store.

Asli Arts Capiz Waterfall Chimes in Havana ($33–$40 at Swanson’s, Ballard, and chimes.com). Need some patio color? Ambient sound? Instagram fodder? This set of wind chimes checks all three boxes with a rainbow array of delicate capiz-shell pieces.

Fermob Melons and Bananes Cushions (starting at $110 at Swanson’s). Create a boho-inspired sitting area with these colorful weather-proof pillows that are UV- and water-resistant, and that look as pretty indoors in winter as outdoors in summer.

Oh Happy Day Paper Party Plates ($6–$7 for eight at shop.ohhappyday.com). Create a swoon-worthy tabletop — that’s completely disposable — with these new paper plates that come in on-trend designs such as rainbows, emoji faces and gelato cones, as well as stripes, marble effects, iridescent finishes and every color of the rainbow.

Opalhouse Woven Picnic Basket Set ($40 at target.com). Target’s new bohemian home line launches today and includes this elegant picnic basket that comes with two sets of plates, flatware and wine glasses, plus a corkscrew. The versatile basket is also sized right for a trip to the farmers market or to use as a unique storage piece in a bathroom or guest room.

Plants

“Gardening in the Pacific Northwest: The Complete Homeower’s Guide” ($25 at booksellers). Start planning your perfect plot — or just learn which plants won’t drive you crazy — with this new book full of plant picks, design basics and growing tips from Portland-based writers Paul Bonine and Amy Campion.

Diggit 2 Premium Garden Hand Tool ($19 at diggitgardentools.com). This spring, you can use this locally designed garden tool to plant bulbs and pop up dandelions; in summer, break it out to easily plant the tiniest of seeds and perfectly space your garden via its notched edges. It’s made of super-tough, rustproof, electro-polished stainless steel that’s made to take on Seattle rain.

Patch Planter (starting at $20 at patchplanters.com). Start your seeds indoors with this clever self-watering Tyvek planter out of Vancouver that is sized to fit in a standard windowsill. Just keep the reservoir filled with water and the soil will wick up from the bottom what’s needed to keep your plants healthy.

Ikea Askholmen Flower Box ($30). Set out potted plants or start hardening seedlings in this handsome, adjustable acacia wood planter. Requisite Ikea hack: Line the slatted box with black landscaping plastic to create an inexpensive elevated garden bed.

Seedsheets (starting at $15 at Bartell Drugs and seedsheets.com). Just can’t stay out of the dirt? Set out one of these clever “sheets,” which contain pods of organic seeds set into weed-blocker material, to get your fix the easy way. Pick from themes such as herbs, tacos or hot sauce, or design your own. They can be grown indoors or out, with various sizes and add-on accessories available.