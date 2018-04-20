Celebrate Earth Day by shopping greener, with these products that tread lightly on the earth.

There’s never a wrong time to make your shopping habits more eco-friendly, but today — Earth Day — is a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with brands and products that aim to tread lightly on the planet.

Cupcake Royale The Compost Cupcake ($4 at Cupcake Royale cafés). First, fortify yourself with this on-theme cupcake from the local treat shop. As the name implies, the chocolate cupcake features a little bit of everything — complete with a topping made from coffee grounds, crushed potato chips, oats and dark chocolate.

Now that snacks have been taken care of, sit back and check out our Earth Day picks for your wardrobe and home.

For your closet

The Renewal Workshop clothing (prices vary at renewalworkshop.com). This new local company is an earthy outdoorsperson’s dream. It washes and repairs discarded clothes from lines such as Prana, Ibex and Toad & Co., and sells them at a discounted price that saves you money, and saves the clothes from the landfill. All the items are one-offs, so check back often.

Prana Broderick Slim Fit Short Sleeve Sport Shirt ($65 at Nordstrom). Made from 100 percent organic cotton, this work-to-play shirt features a giraffe print that puts a fun, unique spin on the traditional sport shirt.

Allbirds Tree Runners ($95 at Nordstrom Allbirds Pop-In and allbirds.com). This new line from Allbirds uses a mesh knit textile made from responsibly grown and sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp. It not only looks great, it’s also cool and comfy, with a silky feel.

United by Blue Gatewood Shirtdress ($98 at unitedbyblue.com). When you choose an on-trend shirtdress for summer, consider one that’s earth-friendly, such as this simple-chic option made from a blend of hemp and organic cotton, with a bit of spandex for stretch. For every item sold, the company also removes a pound of trash from the earth’s oceans and waterways.

H&M Conscious Crêped Pants ($20 at hm.com). Support fast-fashion’s efforts to improve sustainability with these woven ankle-length pants made from recycled polyester. They’re available in black, khaki, navy and a black patterned print up to size 20.

For your accessories fix

Alchemy Goods Highline 6-Pack Holder ($70, available soon at alchemygoods.com). Get ready for barbecue season with this locally made six-pack carrier made from recycled bicycle tubes and insulated waxed canvas. It can be hand-carried or mounted to a bicycle (natch).

M.Patmos x ALR Natural Dyed Avery Handwoven Scarf Wrap ($325 at mpatmos.com). This versatile wrap will become your go-to extra layer for spring and summer. Handmade by artisans in Peru from a blend of organic and boucle cotton, and hand-dyed with vegetable dyes in Brooklyn, it’s available in rose, yellow and white.

Valerie Madison 14K Gold Montana Agate Embrace Earrings ($270 at valeriemadison.com). Handcrafted in Seattle by Valerie Madison (previously operating as LilyEmme), these agate and recycled-gold earrings ground you to the earth while making a fashion-forward statement.

Leslie Francesca Round Lariat Necklace ($68 at amourvert.com). Gemologist Leslie Francesca works with family-run operations in South America and India to ethically source gemstones in an environmentally friendly way. This handmade opal pendant has a delicate, understated design that pairs with casual or more formal clothing.

For the home

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Fringed Throw ($129 at pendleton-usa.com). Available in 12 beautiful plaid combos, this cozy throw is made in Oregon from naturally renewable wool and vegetable dyes. Add a personal touch by getting it monogrammed.

Soaring Heart Watercolor Printed Diamond Sheets ($248–$348 at soaringheart.com). From Seattle’s natural-bedding experts comes this watercolor-esque print that’s ideal for spring. The diamonds are hand-painted with organic pigment on 100 percent organic cotton grown by small farms and ranches.

VivaTerra Recycled Metal Gingko Leaf Wall Décor ($85 at vivaterra.com). Made from 100 percent recycled metal, this whimsical wall art can be used in both indoor and outdoor spaces. The gingko tree is one of the oldest living species of plant on earth, making it the perfect Earth Day addition to your home.

Big Dipper Wax Works Beeswax Sphere Candles ($19.50 each at bigdipperwaxworks.com). Handcrafted in Seattle from 100 percent natural beeswax, these candles are almost too pretty to burn. But if you decide to, they’ll last 50 hours, and the shell can then hold a votive. They’re the perfect way to shop local and recycle.