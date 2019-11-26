Indulge your loved ones’ wanderlust with holiday travel gifts that inspire bucket-list-level dreaming and meet practical needs.

Here a dozen ideas for those who love to travel near and far.

“1,000 Places to See Before You Die” Deluxe Edition ($50 at booksellers). You’ve probably perused the list of bucket-list-worthy places to visit, but this edition by Patricia Schultz adds stunning, full-color photography to every locale, making the book even more inspiring and dazzling.

Certain Standard Small Umbrella ($65 at certainstandard.com). These compact umbrellas out of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood add a pop of pattern to your all-black travel clothes, including chic waves, camo and terrazzo prints.

BauBax Travel Shoes ($98 at baubax.com). The Redmond-based company, known for its travel jacket packed with a built-in blanket, neck pillow and eye mask, has added shoes to its lineup, with laced and loafer versions for men and women. Made from natural materials, such as merino wool and bamboo, they are light, comfy, breathable and stain- and water-resistant.

REI Norseland Tote ($90 at REI and rei.com). This new city-to-trail backpack is the perfect carry-on, with a roomy compartment, complete with a padded laptop pocket; padded shoulder straps; water bottle pockets; a water-repellent finish; and stylish looks in navy or yellow.

“Uncharted” ($25 at booksellers). When author Kim Brown Seely and her husband faced an empty nest, they set sail from Seattle on a second-hand sailboat and explored the wonders of nature and the sea while figuring out what would come next in their lives.

W&P Porter Utensil Set ($18 at amazon.com). The eco-minded can bring their own cutlery to the continental breakfast buffet with this compact stainless-steel set that packs into a silicone carrying case.

Libertad Double Chest Pocket Merino Travel Shirt ($149 at libertadapparel.com). Merino wool is a great material for traveling, as it breathes and repels odors, but it often comes in sporty designs better suited for the ski hill than a day at the museum. This button-down gives merino wool some polish, and is machine washable and wrinkle resistant.

Rick Steve’s Europe Page-A-Day Calendar ($10 at amazon.com). Get a daily dose of inspiration from the locally based travel guru with this fun 2020 desk calendar that highlights a new sight each day, from the lagoons of Iceland to ancient temples of Italy.

Tommy Bahama x Kayu Zip Pouch ($95 at tommybahama.com). A new collaboration between Seattle’s Tommy Bahama and hip handbag company Kayu results in four cute, versatile pouches that can contain small items inside a carry-on or serve as a clutch on a beachy night out.

Orangewood Oliver Jr. Mahogany Guitar ($195 at orangewoodguitars.com). Campfires and family gatherings are more fun with a singalong. This mini grand concert guitar is fun to play, has an amazing sound for its size, comes with a backpack-style gig bag and is a great value thanks to the company’s direct-to-consumer sales model.

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($70 at jbl.com). Boost your tunes on the road with this small-but-mighty waterproof speaker that lasts up to 10 hours on a charge, has a convenient clip and comes in a dozen fun colors.

Filson Ultra-Light Hooded Jacket ($225 at Filson, Sodo, and filson.com). This one locally designed jacket can take you almost anywhere, with a ripstop nylon shell that repels water, and highly compressible PrimaLoft Gold insulation that retains 98% of its warmth when wet.