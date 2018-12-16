Grab great gifts online or on your lunch break that they'll never know were last-second.

There are only a few short days left till Christmas, and if you’re freaking out, know that you’re not alone.

But don’t worry. Everything will be OK — even if you haven’t started shopping yet. This cheat sheet will help you check off your list without entering a mall or, in some cases, even leaving your house.

At local stores

Does a mall full of stressed-out holiday shoppers and crowds of sugared-up kids crankily waiting for Santa sound … less than festive? You can pick up these five finds during your regular errands or on your lunch break, without ever stepping foot inside a mall. Think of it as holiday shopping without the “shopping.”

Bartell Drugs PNW Hipster Nutcracker ($30 at Bartell Drugs and primenow.amazon.com while supplies last). Most neighborhoods have a Bartell, and you probably need toilet paper anyway. Pick up some gifts while you’re there — like Brandon, the bespectacled, bearded hipster nutcracker sporting skinny jeans, a beanie and a forearm tattoo, and carrying a bottle of beer (local brew, of course). He makes a fun and funny all-purpose gift — and cracks nuts, too. For the truly behind, Bartell offers most of its holiday gifts on Amazon Prime Now for delivery within two hours.

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker ($50 at Bartell Drugs and primenow.amazon.com). This family-friendly, crowd-pleasing gift doesn’t look last-minute at all. It amps up morning fun with “Star Wars”-themed waffles shaped like the Millennium Falcon, earning you serious cool cred with the kids. Maybe they’ll even make you breakfast.

Ban.do + Starbucks Collectible Ornament ($10 at Starbucks). Get your work-spouse Christmas shopping done while you wait for your latte. This new, limited-edition mug ornament, with a floral print and gold lid, commemorates your favorite daily office ritual. Add a “You’re the Jolly to My Holly” gift card to make it even sweeter. And if you’re home sick or too cozy to leave the couch, you can order an ecard online at starbucks.com/shop/card/egift.

Suspect Spiced Apple Flavored Whiskey ($24 at Total Wine & More, Bellevue location only). Give some holiday spirit in a bottle. Featuring the flavors of Oregon apple cider, cinnamon stick and brown sugar, this light whiskey is sure to please. Made in Enumclaw from red Walla Walla wheat, it warms you from the inside. You’ll want one for yourself, too, to toast the new year.

Nifty Sasquat Camouflage Foldable Cooler Chair ($20 at Fred Meyer). Guys can be hard to shop for, but this practical gift works well for soccer dads, camp-a-holics, random cousins and your office white elephant gift exchange. The fold-up chair offers a perch atop a cooler that keeps ice (and your favorite drinks) cold for up to six hours. Grab one on a food run to Fred Meyer.

Online

For the true procrastinator (we know you’re just busy), online shopping is your friend. You can order these gifts in your pajamas and get them in time for Christmas without anyone being the wiser. And you can stock up and keep some around to save face in emergency gift-giving situations, because these versatile ideas have broad appeal and are one-size-fits-all.

Snowtime Anytime Indoor Snowball Fight ($23 at amazon.com). Provide hours of family fun with an indoor snowball fight! A set of 25 soft fabric “snowballs” to pelt each other with will be a hit with all ages. Each snowball is three inches in diameter and mess-free — no muss, no slush and no cold hands or noses.

Soulever Drinking Chocolate ($18 at souleverchocolates.com). Sophisticated enough for grown-ups, sweet enough for kids, and locally made — to offer a taste of Seattle to friends far from home — Soulever’s fancy drinking chocolates are available in two flavors. Both employ ground vanilla bean and coconut sugar for sweetness, while the Mexican Spice flavor adds a hint of ground chilies. It ships in an attractive tin, ready for gift giving, and contains eight servings of powdered delicacy ready to be mixed with milk or their favorite milk substitute.

Olympic Candle Douglas Fir ($15 at olympiccandle.com). This locally handcrafted, 6-ounce candle smells like a Douglas fir Christmas tree, and contains natural coniferous fir needle oil, cedar wood oil and sugared pine, with American soy wax and a braided cotton wick. Other delectable, Seattle-centric scents include Campground Coffee, Seagrass and Fireside, for a classy, local, all-purpose gift.

“Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany” ($22 at amazon.com). This hardcover title by Jane Mount will delight book lovers (which is to say, most of Seattle). The inspiring compilation surprises with beautiful and whimsical illustrations that peek into beloved bookstores, re-create famous fictional meals and challenge with literary quizzes.

TisBest Charity Gift Card (starting at $10 at tisbest.org). Give a gift that gives back — 100 percent of the amount on a TisBest gift card goes to the recipient’s selected charity. The Seattle-based company’s gift cards can be customized online with a photo, design and message. It’s a gift everyone can feel good about.