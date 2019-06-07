Ties and Mariners tickets are great Father’s Day gifts. But if you want to surprise him with something different this year, take a peek at our roundup of gifts for all kinds of Seattle dads.

Filson Ultralight Vest ($125 at Filson, Sodo, and filson.com). For the outdoorsy dad, this new vest from the Seattle stalwart is packable and warm, even when wet.

Leatherman Free P4 ($140 at leatherman.com). For the handy dad, this new multitool out of Portland has one-hand opening to access its 21 tools.

GoPro Hero7 Black ($400 at shop .gopro.com). For the dad who doesn’t want to miss a thing, GoPro’s latest camera has improved stabilization for ultra-smooth action shots, is waterproof and shoots in 4K.

“Chasing the Moon” ($32 at booksellers). For the history-buff dad, this companion to an upcoming PBS special celebrates the first lunar landing 50 years ago.

Nest Hello Doorbell (on sale for $199 through June 19 at lowes.com). For the protective dad, this smart doorbell records video and allows two-way communication without having to open the door.

Polk Audio Command Sound Bar ($249 at amazon.com). For the entertainment-loving dad, this clear and powerful sound bar will make movie night all the more special. Plus, it has Alexa built in, so you can use voice commands instead of searching for the remote.

Lego Slave I 20th Anniversary Edition ($120 at Target). For the young-at-heart dad, this classic (and epic) Lego set celebrates the best of both Lego and the Star Wars series, and includes a special-edition Princess Leia minifigure.

Olympic Provisions Salami Postal Provisions ($13 per delivery at olympiaprovisions .com). For the foodie dad, send the gift of meat with a monthly delivery of the lauded Portland company’s best salami selections, including chorizo, nola, sopressata and more.

Bonavita Interurban Matte Black Variable Temperature Kettle ($120 at kitchenkapers .com). For the caffeine-addicted dad, this handsome new matte-black kettle out of Seattle will make his morning pour-over all the more invigorating.

Rudy’s 1-2-3 Bundle ($40 at Rudy’s locations and rudys barbershop.com). For the dapper dad, local barbershop Rudy’s provides a set of its top products: a shampoo, conditioner and body wash that are sulfate- and paraben-free with a fresh, woodsy scent.