Q: I live in the country and want to bring some outdoor themes into my bathroom remodeling project. I plan to install a large skylight and have lots of custom cut teakwood trim accents. Do you have any natural-looking fixture ideas for me?

A: From what I’ve seen, open floor plans and natural-themed artist edition plumbing fixtures can add a nice outdoor feel to any bathroom. Here are a few fixture ideas.

For the shower, design a custom walk-in stall with a full glass enclosure and a natural stone base.

A space-saving toilet area featuring a wall-hung bowl with a concealed in-wall tank can also keep the open room theme flowing.

Finally, for the fixture finale, an artist edition vessel bathroom sink can steal the show. I suggest one of the new floral design wading pool sinks. These dramatic vessel sinks feature brightly-painted flowers set against a jet black background.

Bottom line: As in the great outdoors, if you start with an open-air environment, then add some fresh flowers, you can make your new country bathroom bloom with beauty.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber, contractor and author. Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.