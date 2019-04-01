Q: I have an idea to replace my kitchen sink with a new farmer-style sink. I understand that I should work with a contractor to custom-cut my existing cabinets to fit this style sink. Any other information and/or tips you can share with me about this proposed project?

A: Farmer or apron-front kitchen sinks attract many homeowners because of their beauty and easy access to the sink bowl(s). Since the front of the sink replaces the cabinet edge, some carpentry is usually needed.

However, new self-trimming design features on some farmer sinks can actually overlap the cabinet edge, making for a much easier installation.

Aside from the self-trimming feature, I also recommend a textured design on the apron-front for extra beauty and a pitched bowl bottom to cut down on water pooling.

After reading all this, I hope the idea of switching to a farmer-style kitchen sink really starts to grow on you.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”