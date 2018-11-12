Whether you are a home chef or just looking for an easier cleanup, a semi-professional faucet is a style that works for any kitchen.

Q: I have been looking around for a new kitchen faucet and have a couple of questions about faucet types. Besides the price, what’s the difference between a standard kitchen faucet and a semi-professional kitchen faucet?

A: If you consider yourself to be a home chef or foodie in a high-traffic residential kitchen, you may want to upgrade to a semi-professional kitchen faucet.

Basically, semi-pro kitchen faucets are attractively styled and offer extra features not normally found in standard kitchen faucets. Some semi-pro faucets include easy-to-clean and easy-to-access finishes and surface areas; powerful multi-function spray heads to help with dish, pan and sink cleanups; and high-arching or spring-loaded faucet spouts for filling large pots.

Another good thing about semi-pro faucets is they can be installed on most existing or new residential kitchen sinks. So if you’re a home chef or just looking for an easier cleanup, a semi-professional faucet is a style that works for any kitchen.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.