Q: We’re planning a kitchen makeover and I’m including a cast-iron kitchen sink in the plans. My husband says he wants a new sink type because his grandmother had a cast-iron sink. Are cast-iron sinks still considered trendy?

A: Cast-iron kitchen sinks are not only trendy, they’re also considered a green choice by many: Most of today’s new cast-iron sinks contain recycled materials. Here are three more reasons why I like cast-iron kitchen sinks.

Strength. Cast iron handles the workload, even if you drop large items like a pot into the sink.

Finish. Cast iron is also scratch-resistant and available in rich colors.

Features. Some cast-iron sinks offer low bowl partitions so a pan can sit flat in the sink. This feature is called a “smart divide” and helps make cast iron a smart choice for any kitchen sink.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”