Wood pieces add warmth and texture to any space and with so many shapes, sizes and finish options, the possibilities are endless. It’s easy to let wood pieces be overshadowed by the showiness of textile furniture, but no more! It’s high time we give our faithful wood pieces the shine they deserve for offering our rooms elegance, charm and sophistication.

One of the reasons we may take wood furniture for granted is because it has been around for so long. Wood furniture has been a status maker since its earliest days, showcasing the engineering and craftsmanship skills of each era. In fact, early civilization went from stone beds to the first wood raised bed frame in ancient Egypt, soon to be followed by the world’s first wooden throne. It is fascinating to look back at the original styles and see how they have been transformed into the intricate spindle bedframes and colorful bamboo chairs we see today.

A common misconception is upholstery furniture is the only customizable option, but limitless finishes, grains and detailing for wood furniture can fit any style and home. While I adore traditional wood colors, it is fun to think outside of the typical stain palette. Lacquered woods are not only durable, but the finish gives even the most traditional frames a modern touch, perfect for lovers of new traditional style. If a room needs more texture or a natural element, then I automatically think of wicker. Since wicker can be made of many materials like cane, willow, rattan and bamboo, it can be incorporated into a space in many ways.

Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design firm Nell Hill’s.