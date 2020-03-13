In California’s Napa Valley, the French country-style compound of Steven Bochco — the late TV producer behind “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue” — has quietly surfaced for sale at $8.5 million.

The estate, which is currently owned by Bochco’s widow, Dayna, spans 47 acres in the western hills of Oakville. It’s being shopped around off-market and includes a European-style main home, guesthouse and olive grove among expansive vistas and rolling vineyards.

Manicured gardens approach the ivy-covered haunt complete with three bedrooms and a handful of formal living spaces in 4,600 square feet. Everything is light inside, from the tan walls to the tile floors to the white coffered ceilings in the indoor-outdoor dining room.

Other highlights include a voluminous great room, center-island kitchen, library and cozy lounge. Upstairs, one of the bedrooms expands to a Juliet balcony overlooking the hilly landscape.

The backyard is a space all its own. Dotted with terraces, dining areas and small lawns, it expands to a flagstone patio with a swimming pool and spa.

Bochco, who died in 2018 at 74, won Emmys for “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue,” which ran for 12 seasons on ABC.