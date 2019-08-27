Musician Frank Simes, who has toured and performed with Stevie Nicks, Mick Jagger and the Who, has put his longtime home in Sierra Madre, California, on the market at $1.15 million.

The three-level house, which dates to 1948, has a rustic style befitting its canyon setting. Steeply vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and two brick fireplaces add character to the main living areas. A wall of windows in the living room take in views of the San Gabriel Valley and downtown Los Angeles.

A recording/music studio where Simes has created numerous musical scores and compositions is on the lower level with a step-down conversation pit.

The 2,181 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with a farmhouse-style sink, a dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite, which sits lofted above the living room, has a walk-in closet.

Outside, the parklike property features three tiers of patios, decks and sitting areas. Below the house, a two-car garage and parking area can accommodate up to eight cars.

Simes is the composer, producer and musical director of the Who, and has performed with the rock ‘n’ roll group on tour as a keyboardist, percussionist and backup vocalist, among other roles. He has received nearly a dozen platinum albums working with artists such as Rod Stewart and Don Henley.

He has owned the home with his wife, performing artist-lyricist Lisa Verlo, for more than a decade.