The Hawaii estate belonged to actor Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle in the 1960s and died last year.

The oceanfront estate of the late Jim Nabors, the comic actor known for his role as Gomer Pyle, has come up for sale in Honolulu for $14.888 million.

Set among palms on more than half an acre, the breezy spread features a plantation-style house dating to 1950, a swimming pool and a cabana with a wet bar. The Diamond Head property includes 170 feet of frontage on Ke’ahamoe Bay.

A living room with floor-to-ceiling windows opens to a covered lanai that takes in ocean views and provides indoor-outdoor living areas. The two-story home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in nearly 5,900 square feet of living space.

An attached one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest suite lies on the first floor and has a covered patio that opens to the pool area.

Tall palms, a lawn and a blanket of tropical landscaping complete the grounds.

Nabors, who died in 2017 at 87, became one of television’s most beloved personalities in the 1960s, playing the lovably naive Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” He later reprised Pyle’s character in the television movie “Return to Mayberry.”