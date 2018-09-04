If you're looking for the perfect sink for a kitchen with lots of space, a triple-bowl model might be the answer.

Q: I’m designing my kitchen for a remodel job that we plan to do next year. The kitchen area is spacious and I would like some ideas on a larger-than-normal sink. Can you please give me your thoughts on this and any special concerns to keep in mind with big kitchen sinks?

A: Standard-size kitchen sinks are usually one of three types:

Single bowl, which includes one large bowl;

Double bowl, which has two equal side-by-side bowls;

Offset bowl, which is one larger bowl along with one smaller bowl.

Each sink provides a custom advantage, but all three take up the same amount of counter space.

Now, if you’re looking for a larger-than-normal kitchen sink, I have worked with triple-bowl stainless steel sinks. This type is basically a cross between a double bowl and an offset bowl. It features two larger bowls on each side with a smaller bowl in the middle. (Please note that a triple-bowl sink will take up more counter space, and you may need a larger base cabinet as well.)

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.