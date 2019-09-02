Q: My wife and are planning to build a new house, and we’re designing the interior ourselves. Since the master bath will have a limited area, I was wondering if you had any space-saving suggestions for our new bathroom.

A: When remodeling an older bathroom, it makes sense to work with the existing water and drain lines if the rough plumbing is in good shape. But your choices may be limited by the type of fixtures you can install to fit the existing plumbing.

However, if you’re designing a new bathroom, fixture choices can be more creative since new rough plumbing has to be installed, as well. I suggest you look into a wall-hung toilet with an in-wall tank system. This type of toilet can save some space because the tank is concealed inside the wall and the bowl is hung on the wall above the floor.

So if you want a little more room in your new bathroom, a trendy wall-hung toilet with an in-wall tank is not an off-the-wall idea.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”