Q: We’re completely remodeling our half-bath to finally bring it up to date. Since it is a small area without storage, we want to install modern space-saving fixtures along with adding a little bit of storage. Any ideas?

A: I have an idea that opens up space in a tight bathroom and allows for storage space as well.

I recommend installing a wall-hung vanity (sometimes called a floating vanity). Since the vanity hangs on the wall without any bottom supports, all the space under the vanity is open.

Plus, since it is a vanity sink rather than a standard wall-hung bathroom sink, you get the benefit of additinal cabinet space. Some models even include pullout draws and accessory options.

Wall-hung vanities are usually high-end fixtures and labor costs may be higher as well. But a wall-hung vanity can make your small bathroom a great place to hang out.

Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”