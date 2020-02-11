After nearly three decades, Joe Mantegna is calling it quits in the Toluca Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles. The veteran actor has listed his Tudor-style haunt for $4.195 million.

He purchased the property for $1.58 million in 1991, records show.

A Tudor through and through, the two-story home sits on half an acre with a charming exterior of brick, half-timbering and leaded glass windows. Inside, rich hardwood floors and paneled walls continue the vibe throughout the 7,400-square-foot interior.

A spacious foyer with a sweeping staircase kicks things off, leading into a step-down living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The most impressive space comes in the great room, where beamed ceilings and angled skylights hang over a pub-style bar, billiards area and screening room.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, family room, wine cellar and elegant office. Everything is whitewashed except for the floors in the master suite, which expands to a scenic balcony.

Towering palm trees top the entertainer’s backyard, where lawns and landscaping surround a swimming pool and spa. At the corner of the property, there’s a secluded dining deck.

Mantegna, 72, has been acting since the 1970s. He’s worked extensively with playwright David Mamet, appearing in his Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Glengarry Glen Ross” and his films “House of Games,” “Things Change” and “Homicide.” Since the 1990s, he has also voiced the role of Fat Tony in “The Simpsons.”