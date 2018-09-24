Can a utility sink be used as a kitchen sink? The answer might surprise you.

Q: I am remodeling my kitchen and want an old-fashioned open-style kitchen sink with legs. While looking online for more choices, I fell in love with a high-end cast-iron utility sink. My question is, can a utility sink be used as a kitchen sink?

A: A unique-looking sink can be the focal point of any kitchen. So, it’s perfectly fine to be creative with your sink choice, as long as it is up to code for a kitchen installation.

Since finished laundry areas have become popular in many homes, a lot of today’s high-end utility sinks are beautifully designed. Some of these utility sinks are referred to as “double-duty” sinks, because they can be used for both kitchen and laundry area installations.

These sinks can offer classic looks with an open base area and decorative front legs. Also, most double-duty sinks are single-bowl sinks that are perfect for chores or washing dishes.

Bottom line: You can double your kitchen-sink options if you look into a double-duty sink.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.