The onetime home of Golden Age film star Tyrone Power has come on the market in the Los Angeles suburb of Brentwood for $11.995 million.

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1937, was designed by architect Paul R. Williams for singer Grace Moore and her husband, Spanish actor Valent Ã­n Parera, according to the Paul R. Williams Project. Moore and Parera never lived in the home, however, and Power and his wife, Annabella, purchased it the same year it was built.

Fenced and gated from the street, the classic two-story sits on more than an acre dotted with gardens and mature trees. Brick siding, thin columns and a half-moon portico and are among character details. An ornate frontispiece creates visual interest above the front door.

Beyond the entry, some 5,600 square feet of living space includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, an enclosed lanai, seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The paneled den features an oval-shaped pub room. Two upstairs terraces take in city-to-ocean views.

A guesthouse and sprawling fields make up the grounds.

The Brentwood house is one of two Williams-designed homes owned by Power. In the late 1940s, Power commissioned the architect to design a residence in Bel-Air, according to the Paul R. Williams Project Power, who died in 1958 at 44, gained fame in 1936 with his breakout performance in “Lloyd’s of London” and by the late 1930s was the second-biggest male box office star after Mickey Rooney. Known for his magnetic looks and charisma on screen, Power is remembered for his roles in “Jesse James” (1939), “The Mark of Zorro” (1940) and “The Razor’s Edge” (1946).