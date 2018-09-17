Justin Willman, whose new show “Magic for Humans” premiered on Netflix in August, has quickly found a buyer in the Hollywood Hills.

The Mediterranean-style house, dating to the early 1920s, hit the market in late July, and was listed as pending less than a week later and sold for $1.618 million — $119,000 over the asking price.

The 2,134-square-foot house was updated by Willman’s wife, interior designer Jillian Sipkins, who introduced new elements while maintaining many original details. Features include arched doorways, exposed beams and Saltillo floors. The kitchen has been refreshed save for a vintage stove.

A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a library, four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms complete the floor plan. Additional flex space lies on the basement level.

Outside, mature trees and landscaping provide cover for decking, a circular spa and an alfresco dining area. Further up the hillside, a lookout takes in the surrounding hills.

Willman, 38, has been a frequent guest on such talk shows as “The Tonight Show,” “Ellen” and “Conan.” He’s also hosted the cooking competition show “Cupcake Wars” and the game show “Win, Lose or Draw.”