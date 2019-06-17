Actor Stephen Dorff, fresh off his run on HBO’s “True Detective,” has wrapped up some business away from the screen. He’s sold his Malibu home of more than a decade for $7.5 million.

Set on 40 feet of oceanfront on La Costa Beach, the Midcentury Modern-style house was designed by post-and-beam masters Buff & Hensman and completed in 1968.

Clad in cedar shingles and dark-stained wood, the two-story features a beach-facing balcony and decking that runs the length of the home. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring panoramic ocean views inside, and a staircase leads to the beach below.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has about 2,400 square feet of living space, a two-story entry and a galley-style kitchen. The dining area adjoins a step-down living room, which has a fireplace. The master suite sits lofted above the common areas.

A two-car garage sits within the gated front driveway.

Dorf, 45, is known for his breakout role in the 1992 film drama “The Power of One,” in which he starred opposite Morgan Freeman and Fay Masterson. His other film credits include “Blade” (1998) and “Immortals” (2011).

Earlier this year, the actor reportedly inked a deal to star in the upcoming Fox police drama “Deputy.”