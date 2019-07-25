A Midcentury Modern-style home featured on the television series “Transparent” has come on the market for the first time in nearly two decades for $4.995 million.

The pedigreed post-and-beam, designed by architectural firm Buff, Straub and Hensman, was used to portray the fictional Pfefferman family home on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show. In the 1990s, it was home to the artist Beck.

Set on a hilly acre surrounded by greenery, the 1950s residence achieves a treehouse-like vibe. Inside, eye-catching details include walls of glass and red double doors. Split-level living spaces are awash in a vibrant mix of flagstone, brick and wood.

A dining area descends to an indoor-outdoor living room, and the skylit kitchen has floating cabinetry and a chic center island.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room, a media room, a gym and a den with a wet bar. A hidden lofted playroom is accessed by folding panels.

Topped by vaulted ceilings, the master suite expands to a balcony that takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

A covered deck tops a covered patio out back, and the landscaped space also holds a swimming pool surrounded by benches.