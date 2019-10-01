Tom Petty’s former home just found a fan. The scenic retreat, owned by the late rocker for a decade, has sold for $4 million, records show.

Petty paid $4.41 million for the property in 2007, and following multiple years of relists and price cuts, it was most recently offered for $4.695 million.

Olive and cypress trees surround the cul-de-sac estate, which centers on a stone-clad home built in 1931. Spanning three stories above Lake Sherwood, in Ventura County, California, the villa boasts a bit more style than the average lake house.

The expansive great room serves as the centerpiece. Wrapped in solid stone walls that are 2 feet thick, the space features beamed ceilings, flagstone floors and a vintage fireplace.

Saltillo tile floors pop up in the family room and kitchen. In the cozy dining room, French doors open to a balcony overlooking the lake.

The 5, 300-square-foot interior also holds three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The most impressive by far is the master suite, which features a sauna-like bathroom with a deep stone tub and a private balcony with a fireplace.

Outside, stone pathways descend to 125 feet of water frontage, as well as a boat ramp and dock.

Petty, who died in 2017 at 66, gained fame in the late ’70s as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group’s hits include “Breakdown,” “Free Fallin'” and “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

The singer-songwriter later embarked on a successful solo career that included the albums “Full Moon Fever” and “Highway Companion.”