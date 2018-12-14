An extensive remodel has given the gated estate's 9,076-square-foot interior a more contemporary vibe.

Tom Petty’s former home is staying in the music industry. The late rocker’s onetime Encino, California, estate has been purchased by an entity tied to Randy Spendlove, the president of motion picture music at Paramount Pictures, for $4.485 million.

On a tree-filled acre, the gated estate displays a markedly different style compared with the late rocker’s stay.

An expansive great room, anchored by a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, opens the floor plan. Set under vaulted ceilings lined with skylights, the space has hardwood floors and a sweeping staircase.

White-painted brick surrounds the fireplace in the family room and the stainless steel stove in the whitewashed kitchen.

The master suite, one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, expands to a private terrace. There’s also a gym, wine cellar and guest suite with a kitchenette.

Outside, palms top a lagoon-style pool and spa. Indoor-outdoor lounges, a kitchen, a waterfall and a lawn complete the property.

Spendlove has worked for A&M Records, Miramax Films and Paramount Pictures during his time in the entertainment industry, collaborating with artists such as Beyoncé, Sheryl Crow and Green Day along the way.