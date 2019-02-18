The pros and cons of using shiplap to add interest to your walls.

We probably don’t need to say that shiplap is all the rage right now. After all, the horizontal grooved boards are everywhere. And it’s a budget-friendly trend that complements a variety of home designs. But what’s the catch? And can we count on this trend to stick around?

The allure

What’s driving the demand for this material? Well, first off, shiplap’s a match for the current trend toward clean lines, all-white spaces and modern farmhouse themes.

Second, it lends itself well to the most up and coming trend: organic modernism. This look incorporates natural, raw and textured elements into those clean-lined white spaces.

Third, shiplap is dominating on the biggest platform of all: television. Home makeover and design shows have given the look a significant boost in the market.

And finally, shiplap offers nearly limitless potential. It can be painted or stained to fit into organic or farmhouse modern, industrial, contemporary, transitional and beyond. And you can install it practically anywhere in the home.

The lesser-known truths

So, what’s the catch? Truthfully, there aren’t many downsides to this material — other than the dust buildup between the boards that can make it a pain to maintain. But there are a few misconceptions.

Shiplap doesn’t have to be white. Most shiplap that you see is white, but you can paint or stain these boards any color or hue.

Shiplap is more than boards on a wall. True shiplap has grooves along the top and bottom edges that allow the boards to fit tightly together. This is what creates that signature spacing in between.

The possibilities

There are so many ways to use shiplap in your home, you could easily go overboard. Consider these ideas, but be prudent when it comes to choosing a look for your home.

Try a stain or color. If all-white shiplap is too “farmy” for your taste, paint or stain the boards to better suit the space.

Add interest to walls. Use it as a bedroom accent wall, on bathroom walls, in your entryway, or on into the living and laundry room.

Upgrade basic backsplashes. As long as the wood is sealed against moisture and splatter, you can install it as a backsplash for your kitchen or bathroom sink.

Make a statement with your ceiling. Shiplap can create dimension and add a rustic appeal to the fifth wall of a room.

Seize little opportunities. Install hints of shiplap on places like the kick wall of your kitchen island, the fronts of cabinets and doors, or your fireplace surround.

Take it outside. With the proper treatment and in the right neighborhood, shiplap can work as a siding material! Get that rustic farmhouse look with white or go more modern with grays and dark blue hues.

Try it out. There are removable shiplap wallpaper products that you can easily undo should you ever feel a pang of regret.