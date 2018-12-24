If you want to take your tile counter to the next level, try a tile-in style of sink.

Q: I’m installing a tile kitchen counter, not solid surface. While my countertop is planned, I do have a question about the kitchen-sink installation. Do I need a special kitchen sink for a tile countertop, or can I just use a drop-in type of sink?

A: A drop-in sink requires an opening in the counter that allows for the rim of the sink to sit flush on the finished counter. So a drop-in sink can be used on a tile countertop, but it may not be your best choice.

If you really want to take your tile kitchen counter and sink to the next level, go with a tile-in style of sink. Technically, it’s a drop-in sink, but it has three main differences.

1. The sinks are usually made of enameled cast iron.

2. The sink rim is installed on the rough counter, not on top of the finished tile.

3. The sink rim has square corners and a flat outside rim that butts up flush to the tile.

The sink basically fits into the counter like a big piece of tile. Tile-in sinks are even available in apron or farmer’s style, and I hope that plants some new ideas in your head.

Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.” Send questions to eadelg@cs.com.