Q: For my new kitchen, I want a two-handle-style kitchen faucet with a side spray. I know there’s a lot of fancy pullout and single-handle faucets out there, but can you please let me know some basic styles I can choose from?
A: I’ll break down two-handle kitchen faucets into three basic categories. Choose the category that fits your situation best, and explore from there.
1. DECK MOUNT
Prices range from low to high. This is a three-hole install with a fourth hole for a side spray. Deck mounts can include a deck plate or individual components.
2. SINGLE HOLE
Mid- to high-end faucet with a second hole needed for a side spray. Both handles are designed into the rising spout assembly.
3. BRIDGE FAUCET
Higher-end faucet with handles that connect like a bridge above the sink.
Along with a side-spray sink hole, you can choose between a two- or three-hole faucet body. But cross that bridge when you get there.
Ed Del Grande: eadelg@cs.com. Ed Del Grande is a master plumber and contractor and is the author of the book “Ed Del Grande’s House Call.”